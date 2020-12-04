5,282 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

