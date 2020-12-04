7,812 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UGI by 11.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 42.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.