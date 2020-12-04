Adam Chase Sells 1,250 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,579.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $122,450.00.

Chase stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $125.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chase by 526.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

