Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Insider Acquires £4,180 in Stock

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

Shares of LON:ADAM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.33. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 57.91, a current ratio of 85.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

