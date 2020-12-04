Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,576 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.83% of Adient worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 61,877.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

