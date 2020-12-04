Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.27

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.27 and last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 568881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.