AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,025.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

