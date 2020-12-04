Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) (CVE:AFE) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) (CVE:AFE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 6,001 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.94 and a quick ratio of 19.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00.

Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

