Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM opened at $76.91 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $407,146.77. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,796 shares of company stock worth $14,797,041. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.