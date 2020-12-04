Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

