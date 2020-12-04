AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AB. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

