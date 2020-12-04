AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,373 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 87,333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 281,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

