AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 46.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in CAE by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.