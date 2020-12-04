AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $61.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.