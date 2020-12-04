AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,694,800.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $842,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $30.47 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

