AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.