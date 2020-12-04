AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,900 SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $20.90 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

