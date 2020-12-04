AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

