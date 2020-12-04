AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

