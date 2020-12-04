AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 186.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 156.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $786,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $51,286.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,206. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.