AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $121.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

