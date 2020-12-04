AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

