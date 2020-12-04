AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

