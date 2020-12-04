AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.82. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

