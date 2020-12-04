AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after buying an additional 584,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE:MDU opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

