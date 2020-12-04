AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

