AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $456,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.