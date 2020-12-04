AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alkermes by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alkermes by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 445,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alkermes by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,579,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

ALKS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

