AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 87.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

BLKB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.