AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RLI by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

RLI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

