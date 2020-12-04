AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.51 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.