AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

