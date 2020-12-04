AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,335,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 272.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after buying an additional 266,793 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $160.08 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

