AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 615.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 124,378 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,982 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

DRNA opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

