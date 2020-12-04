AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Seeyond lifted its position in Lennar by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.