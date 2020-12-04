AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.