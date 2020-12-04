AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.