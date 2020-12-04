AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,635.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

