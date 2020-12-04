AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,805,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,113 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

