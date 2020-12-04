AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $19,256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 630,330 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

