AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 397.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.