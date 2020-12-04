AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $13,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 112,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

