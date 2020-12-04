Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

