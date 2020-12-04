Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,176.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

