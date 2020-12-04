Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,025.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

