Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,025.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

