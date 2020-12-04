Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 279,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $879,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 42,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,025.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

