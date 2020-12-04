Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.63. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 2,657,039 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82.

About Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

