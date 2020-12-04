Amy Horton Sells 6,666 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.89 million, a PE ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,041.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. CryoLife’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CryoLife by 36.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CryoLife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CryoLife by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CryoLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CryoLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

