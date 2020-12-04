Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.85 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Roth Capital upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $29.91 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,944,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.